Silver Alert activated for Manatee County man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office activated a Silver Alert on Saturday for a missing endangered adult.

Frank Cefola, 92, drove away from his home in the 5600 block of Country Lakes Dr. sometime today in his 2018 black Hyundai Sonata with FL tag Z18-JSM.

He has not returned.

Cefola has a variety of medical conditions and may be disoriented. Detectives have reason to believe he may have been in the North Port area of Sarasota County earlier today.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

