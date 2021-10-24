Rain chances make a return

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A weak front is moving through and will stall out for the rest of the weekend. With increased moisture we could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms by late Sunday.

Conditions look to stay dry overnight and much of the morning and early afternoon Sunday. By mid afternoon Sunday, we could see a few showers pop up but a better chance comes later in the evening and into the late night.

We get a few dry days with near average temperatures before a strong cold front moves in late week around Thursday. This front ramps rain chances up to nearly 60% by late Wednesday night and into Thursday. I will pack strong winds, between 15 to possible up to 30 mph. Winds off the coast could lead to fairly rough seas with swells up to 4-6 feet and possibly up to 8 feet Thursday.

Once the front fully pushes through expect cool temperatures as we head into the Halloween weekend with day time highs possibly only in the upper 70′s.

