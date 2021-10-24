Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Protestors gather in downtown Bradenton in support for Kimberly Cox

Kimberly Cox
Kimberly Cox(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Protestors gathered in downtown Bradenton to protest what they call an injustice, as back in September pro-choice protester Kimberly Cox was arrested by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office during a Manatee County Board of County Commissioners meeting.

In a video released to ABC7, Cox is heard asking two questions to officers asking if they enforced a trespass on a woman, then proceeding to ask for the name and badge number of the officer who authorized the trespass.

Cox tells him he his legally obligated to give his name and badge number, he gets up as he tells her to go inside the County Commission meeting or step outside, then she’s on the ground with multiple deputies holding her arms behind her.

Cox is facing charges of trespassing, resisting arrest without violence, and disrupting a school or religious event.

Event Organizer Karla Correa, she said they are glad for the turnout at Saturday’s march saying they soon hope for change.

“It makes me feel hopeful that people are coming out and demanding justice,” said Correa.

Cox is set to appear in court again on Nov. 15

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyer says he notified FBI that Brian Laundrie didn’t come home on Monday, Sept. 13
A crash on I-75 at Clark Road shut down all southbound lanes for hours Friday . The license...
1 driver in critical condition after 8 vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at Clark Road
Attorney: No manner, cause of death determined from Brian Laundrie’s remains, further investigation ongoing
Sarasota, Charlotte water users asked to conserve
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Laundrie family attorney issues statement after identification of remains

Latest News

Cool weather by Halloween.
Rain chances make a return
Silver Alert activated for Manatee County man
The family can now spend their weekends on the water with their 17-year-old daughter who has...
Sarasota family gifted boat by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
EXPLAINER: Where does Gabby Petito slaying probe go next?