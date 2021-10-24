Protestors gather in downtown Bradenton in support for Kimberly Cox

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Protestors gathered in downtown Bradenton to protest what they call an injustice, as back in September pro-choice protester Kimberly Cox was arrested by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office during a Manatee County Board of County Commissioners meeting.

In a video released to ABC7, Cox is heard asking two questions to officers asking if they enforced a trespass on a woman, then proceeding to ask for the name and badge number of the officer who authorized the trespass.

Cox tells him he his legally obligated to give his name and badge number, he gets up as he tells her to go inside the County Commission meeting or step outside, then she’s on the ground with multiple deputies holding her arms behind her.

Cox is facing charges of trespassing, resisting arrest without violence, and disrupting a school or religious event.

Event Organizer Karla Correa, she said they are glad for the turnout at Saturday’s march saying they soon hope for change.

“It makes me feel hopeful that people are coming out and demanding justice,” said Correa.

Cox is set to appear in court again on Nov. 15

