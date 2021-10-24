Last October rain today and Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two more chances for October rain, and considering Sarasota/Bradenton and Tampa are the two driest spots in Florida, (.08″ and .09″ of rain for the month) the rain is welcome! Round #1 develops this afternoon and evening. Round #2 comes Thursday when a strong cold front drops south on the Suncoast. After that cold front, much cooler and drier air returns to end the coming week, lingering into Halloween next Sunday. Red tide is still present along our beaches, but the respiratory irritation has been minimal for several days. The morning is the time to visit the beach today before any showers develop.

Hurricane season continues to the end of November. And today we have one disturbance in the Atlantic with some possibilities, a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days. We’ll continue to watch the tropics closely for any sign of development.

tropical outlook (Station)

