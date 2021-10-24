Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

The Halloween forecast continues to look chilly

Cloudy and rainy weather continues overnight.
Cloudy and rainy weather continues overnight.(WWSB)
By Justin Hobbs
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB)- It has been quite a gloomy day for the Suncoast with off and on light rain showers. A bundle of showers out in The Gulf will continue to make way towards the coast into Monday.

Monday rain chances stay relatively high for the pre-noon hours but as the afternoon progresses, the rain chances will dwindle.

Following Monday, we will get a break from the rain and get a couple dry days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A strong cold front moves in late week around Thursday. This front ramps rain chances up to nearly 60% by late Wednesday night and into Thursday. It will pack strong winds, between 20 to possible up to 30 mph. Winds off the coast could lead to fairly rough seas with swells out to 20 nautical miles between 6-8 feet and possibly up to 10 feet Thursday and Friday. Seas 20-60 nautical mile could reach 8-11 feet with occasional 13 footers by Thursday and Friday.

Rough waters by late week.
Rough waters by late week.(WWSB)

Once the front fully pushes through expect cool temperatures as we head into the Halloween weekend with day time highs possibly only in the 70′s.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-75 at Clark Road shut down all southbound lanes for hours Friday . The license...
1 driver in critical condition after 8 vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at Clark Road
Attorney: No manner, cause of death determined from Brian Laundrie’s remains, further investigation ongoing
Kimberly Cox
Protestors gather in downtown Bradenton in support for Kimberly Cox
Sarasota, Charlotte water users asked to conserve
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
‘They are grieving’: Petito family will make no statement on Brian Laundrie

Latest News

graphic
Last October rain today and Thursday
WEATHER
First Alert Weather - 6:00am October 24, 2021
Futurecast
Futurecast
Cool weather by Halloween.
Rain chances make a return