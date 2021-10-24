The Halloween forecast continues to look chilly

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB)- It has been quite a gloomy day for the Suncoast with off and on light rain showers. A bundle of showers out in The Gulf will continue to make way towards the coast into Monday.

Monday rain chances stay relatively high for the pre-noon hours but as the afternoon progresses, the rain chances will dwindle.

Following Monday, we will get a break from the rain and get a couple dry days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A strong cold front moves in late week around Thursday. This front ramps rain chances up to nearly 60% by late Wednesday night and into Thursday. It will pack strong winds, between 20 to possible up to 30 mph. Winds off the coast could lead to fairly rough seas with swells out to 20 nautical miles between 6-8 feet and possibly up to 10 feet Thursday and Friday. Seas 20-60 nautical mile could reach 8-11 feet with occasional 13 footers by Thursday and Friday.

Rough waters by late week. (WWSB)

Once the front fully pushes through expect cool temperatures as we head into the Halloween weekend with day time highs possibly only in the 70′s.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.