Child airlifted to Tampa General following reports of burns
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A child was airlifted after firefighters were called to a home in regards to a burn victim.
According to Sarasota Fire officials, firefighters responded to the 3400 -block of Crystal Lakes Court around 9:24 a.m. Sunday for the report of a pediatric medical emergency.
A child was taken by helicopter as a trauma alert to Tampa General Hospital. The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office is now in charge of the investigation.
