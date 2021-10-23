Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Temporary agreement keeps the Cortez Post Office open until the end of October

Cortez Post
Cortez Post(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) -Congressman Vern Buchanan announced that the Cortez post office will remain open through the end of October. In a phone call with Buchanan, Suncoast Postal District Manager Stephen Hardin informed the Congressman that an agreement has been reached and they are “optimistic there will be a long term solution next week.”

Buchanan said, “I am pleased to see the Cortez post office remain open for now. This offers local residents, many of whom are elderly, a reprieve from any undue burden closing this facility would have caused as the Postal Service works on a more permanent solution. I will continue my efforts working with the Postal Service to ensure my constituents in the area have convenient mail service.”

Earlier this month, Buchanan wrote to the Postal Service to express his concern about the strain closing the Cortez post office would place on residents. Those who are serviced by the Cortez post office may have to travel more than 10 miles round trip in heavy seasonal traffic to receive their mail. There is no carrier delivery in the area served by this post office.

Buchanan also spoke with Hardin earlier this week to urge the postal service to maintain a post office in Cortez.

“I appreciate the Postal Service for hearing the concerns of local residents and their efforts to keep the Cortez post office open going forward,” said Buchanan.

Earlier this year, an eviction notice was filed against the postal service.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyer says he notified FBI that Brian Laundrie didn’t come home on Monday, Sept. 13
A crash on I-75 at Clark Road shut down all southbound lanes for hours Friday . The license...
1 driver in critical condition after 8 vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at Clark Road
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Laundrie family attorney issues statement after identification of remains
Sarasota Police vehicle involved in crash
Sarasota Police vehicle involved in crash on U.S. 41
Sarasota, Charlotte water users asked to conserve

Latest News

Attorney: No manner, cause of death determined from Brian Laundrie’s remains, further investigation ongoing
Chance for some rain comes Sunday
Warm weekend ahead and a chance for rain
A crash on I-75 at Clark Road shut down all southbound lanes for hours Friday . The license...
1 driver in critical condition after 8 vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at Clark Road
ABC7 spoke to a former assistant director who gave insight on how someone could have wound up...
Former director explains prop gun safety in light of Alec Baldwin accident