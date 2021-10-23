Temporary agreement keeps the Cortez Post Office open until the end of October

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) -Congressman Vern Buchanan announced that the Cortez post office will remain open through the end of October. In a phone call with Buchanan, Suncoast Postal District Manager Stephen Hardin informed the Congressman that an agreement has been reached and they are “optimistic there will be a long term solution next week.”

Buchanan said, “I am pleased to see the Cortez post office remain open for now. This offers local residents, many of whom are elderly, a reprieve from any undue burden closing this facility would have caused as the Postal Service works on a more permanent solution. I will continue my efforts working with the Postal Service to ensure my constituents in the area have convenient mail service.”

Earlier this month, Buchanan wrote to the Postal Service to express his concern about the strain closing the Cortez post office would place on residents. Those who are serviced by the Cortez post office may have to travel more than 10 miles round trip in heavy seasonal traffic to receive their mail. There is no carrier delivery in the area served by this post office.

Buchanan also spoke with Hardin earlier this week to urge the postal service to maintain a post office in Cortez.

“I appreciate the Postal Service for hearing the concerns of local residents and their efforts to keep the Cortez post office open going forward,” said Buchanan.

Earlier this year, an eviction notice was filed against the postal service.

