Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Showers Sunday and Thursday

By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our dry October continues Saturday, but there is a chance of a few showers Sunday. Our better chance could be Wednesday night and Thursday when a strong cold front drops south on the Suncoast. Showers could linger to the early morning Thursday before skies clear out during the afternoon. One thing that will definitely move in after that cold front is cooler and drier air to end the coming week - A little taste of Fall again for the Suncoast! Red tide is still present along our beaches, but the respiratory irritation has been minimal for several days.

Red tide
Red tide(Station)

We have five more weeks of hurricane season. We just don’t have any hurricanes. Or tropical storms. Or tropical anything developing for at least the next 5 days. We’ll continue to watch the tropics closely for any sign of development.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyer says he notified FBI that Brian Laundrie didn’t come home on Monday, Sept. 13
A crash on I-75 at Clark Road shut down all southbound lanes for hours Friday . The license...
1 driver in critical condition after 8 vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at Clark Road
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Laundrie family attorney issues statement after identification of remains
Sarasota Police vehicle involved in crash
Sarasota Police vehicle involved in crash on U.S. 41
Sarasota, Charlotte water users asked to conserve

Latest News

Cortez Post
Temporary agreement keeps the Cortez Post Office open until the end of October
Attorney: No manner, cause of death determined from Brian Laundrie’s remains, further investigation ongoing
Chance for some rain comes Sunday
Warm weekend ahead and a chance for rain
A crash on I-75 at Clark Road shut down all southbound lanes for hours Friday . The license...
1 driver in critical condition after 8 vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at Clark Road