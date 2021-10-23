Showers Sunday and Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our dry October continues Saturday, but there is a chance of a few showers Sunday. Our better chance could be Wednesday night and Thursday when a strong cold front drops south on the Suncoast. Showers could linger to the early morning Thursday before skies clear out during the afternoon. One thing that will definitely move in after that cold front is cooler and drier air to end the coming week - A little taste of Fall again for the Suncoast! Red tide is still present along our beaches, but the respiratory irritation has been minimal for several days.

Red tide (Station)

We have five more weeks of hurricane season. We just don’t have any hurricanes. Or tropical storms. Or tropical anything developing for at least the next 5 days. We’ll continue to watch the tropics closely for any sign of development.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.