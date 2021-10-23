Advertise With Us
Sarasota family gifted boat by Make-A-Wish Soutern Florida

By Shane Battis
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

All aboard!

A Sarasota family is getting the surprise of a lifetime.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida is gifting a teen girl and her family a pontoon boat all for free to help them enjoy their weekends in a way they couldn’t before.

Charisa Hartman is diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome and epilepsy. Although she loves the beach, the heat, sand and sweat can trigger her sensory issues.

She’s also unable to sweat and suffers from seizures.

This make it nearly impossible for her to have fun outdoors.

However, with the new shaded pontoon boat, her family can spend afternoons cruising out on the water without a care in the world.

Charisa’s mother calls this a life-changing gift that is exactly what her family needs right now.

