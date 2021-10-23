People outside of Laundrie home in North Port want more answers and want the them to talk

Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
People outside of Laundrie home in North Port still want some answers.
By Rick Adams
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor speaking out on Friday.

“It’s been an odd case, it’s been a heavy case,” said Taylor.

This after the remains of Brian Laundrie were found on Wednesday and identified on Thursday. His backpack and notebook were also found near his remains. Taylor says Roberta and Chris Laundrie started to get worried about their son almost immediately after he went missing.

“By the Friday we got there, they certainly seemed concerned,” said Taylor. “And I think that grew in the coming weeks because they obviously hadn’t heard from Brian.”

The Myakkahatchee Park portion of the Carlton Reserve where Brian’s remains were found and the Laundrie’s North Port home both became a place with lots of media and lots of curious people, especially the last few days.

People continue to visit a makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito outside of the Laundrie home.

“If it was my child, I would be devastated,” said Noelle Marcus, a Fort Myers resident. “Regardless of if it was Gabby as my daughter or Brian as my son, I wouldn’t wish the death of a child on anybody.”

The Laundrie’s have not been talking, they have left that up to their attorney. Neighbors and people everywhere would like to hear what they have to say about the death of their son and the death of Gabby. There could soon be some closure with this case that has gripped the nation for more than a month.

“I think that there is some relief, the potential of the light at the end of the tunnel here,” said Taylor.

What people are hoping to find out soon is how did Brian Laundrie die and what was in his notebook.

