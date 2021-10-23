Advertise With Us
Discovering the Suncoast Highlights - October 23, 2021

Highlights of the Manatee Mineral Spring and Bradenton’s Field of Dreams
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are highlights, with updated features, of the Manatee Mineral Spring and Bradenton’s Field of Dreams. The spring, just east of downtown Bradenton has been uncapped and water is flowing. And, do I still have what it takes to play softball after four decades? Watch to the end and see!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

