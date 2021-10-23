Advertise With Us
Attorney: No manner, cause of death determined from Brian Laundrie’s remains, further investigation ongoing

(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family, Steven Bertolino, said he has been told that no manner or cause of death was determined from Brian’s remains.

Bertolino also told ABC7 that the remains will be sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation.

Brian’s remains were found Wednesday at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on the same day that Brian’s parents decided to search the area.

Next to the skeletal remains were some of Brian’s belongings, like a backpack and a notebook. On Thursday, those remains were confirmed to belong to Brian by dental records.

