Wastewater spill reported on Bee Ridge Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - About 20,000 gallons of raw wastewater were lost in a stormwater swale off Bee Ridge Road Thursday after a contractor accidentally drilled through a sewer line, authorities said.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the incident occurred at Bee Ridge Road and Mauna Loa Boulevard at about 5:30 a.m., when an 8-inch sanitary sewer force main was broken by a directional drilling contractor using a boring machine.

Staff were able to isolate the force main and stop the leak. Approximately 150,000 gallons of raw wastewater spilled into a stormwater swale running along Bee Ridge Road. Of that, 130,000 gallons were recovered. Surface waters were not affected, the DEP said.

