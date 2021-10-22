Advertise With Us
Wastewater spill reported on Bee Ridge Road

A wastewater spill was reported on Bee Ridge Road Thursday.
A wastewater spill was reported on Bee Ridge Road Thursday.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - About 20,000 gallons of raw wastewater were lost in a stormwater swale off Bee Ridge Road Thursday after a contractor accidentally drilled through a sewer line, authorities said.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the incident occurred at Bee Ridge Road and Mauna Loa Boulevard at about 5:30 a.m., when an 8-inch sanitary sewer force main was broken by a directional drilling contractor using a boring machine.

Staff were able to isolate the force main and stop the leak. Approximately 150,000 gallons of raw wastewater spilled into a stormwater swale running along Bee Ridge Road. Of that, 130,000 gallons were recovered. Surface waters were not affected, the DEP said.

