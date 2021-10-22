Warm weekend ahead and a chance for rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures going up and so is the humidity as winds switch around to the SE bringing in some additional moisture our way. On Saturday look for mostly sunny skies in the morning with skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with only a 20% chance for a late day shower or two. Winds will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph switching to the NW near the coast later in the day.

Chance for some much needed rain late Sunday (WWSB)

Sunday we will see some of the tropical moisture move in which will bring some additional cloudiness along with a good chance for mainly late afternoon rain. The rain chance is at 40% for those late day storms. Winds will be out of the ENE at 5-10 switching around to the west near the coast by 2 p.m. We will see partly cloudy skies with increasing cloudiness later in the day.

Monday expect to see some cloudiness stick around and a good chance for a few showers mainly. The rain chance is at 40%. The high will still be warm into the mid to upper 80′s.

Tuesday a backdoor cold front moves in but really doesn’t cool things too much with highs around 87 degrees but we will see some lower humidity once again. Fair skies continue on Wednesday with highs around 85 degrees and no real threat of rain.

Strong cold front on Thursday (WWSB)

Thursday look for increasing cloudiness with a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms as a strong cold front begins to move in. This front will have a lot more punch than the past couple of fronts. Some of the storms could be strong as the front moves through later on Thursday through early Friday.

Friday we will see skies clearing out and winds pick up out of the NW which will bring in some much cooler and drier air our way. The high on Friday will be in the low 80′s. Friday night will be breezy and cool with lows dropping down into the low 60′s in places.

For boaters look for winds out of the NE at 5-10 knots turning to the NW later in the afternoon. Seas will be running 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.

