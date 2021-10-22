Steven Bertolino says he notified FBI that Brian Laundrie didn’t come home on Monday, Sept. 13

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, now says that he notified the FBI that Brian Laundrie didn’t come home on Monday, Sept. 13.

Brian Laundrie wasn’t actually reported missing until Friday, Sept. 17. It’s important to note that originally Bertolino told ABC7 that the last time Chris and Roberta Laundrie saw their 23-year-old son was on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Several weeks later, the Laundrie family changed the timeline and said it was actually on Sept. 13.

This all comes as human remains were found at Myakkahatchee Environmental Creek Park on Wednesday. Those remains were confirmed to be Brian Laundrie’s on Thursday, according to FBI Denver. They used dental records to confirm his identity.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

