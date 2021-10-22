Sarasota Police vehicle involved in crash, traffic being diverted on US-41

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police officers are investigating a two-vehicle collision involving a patrol car and another vehicle.

The crash happened Thursday evening at Myrtle and North Tamiami Trail (US 41). Northbound US 41 is closed but Southbound US 41 is open. Traffic is being re-routed with officers directing traffic.

Please find an alternate route.

