North Port man faces homicide charge in March crash

Thomas Ryan Wright
Thomas Ryan Wright(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man has been charged with vehicular homicide seven months after a fatal crash in Charlotte County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says on March 19, Thomas Ryan Wright, 23, was traveling east on Veterans Boulevard in Port Charlotte at about 3:45 a.m., at a high rate of speed.

Troopers say he ran a red light at Atwater Street, hitting another vehicle going legally through the intersection.

The second vehicle continued across the westbound lanes of Veterans Boulevard and collided with a tree on the north shoulder of Veterans Boulevard.

The driver of the second car, a 31-year-old Port Charlotte man, was killed. A passenger in the second car, and Wright, were seriously injured, the Highway Patrol said.

After a criminal investigation, Wright was arrested Thursday on charges of vehicular homicide and booked into the Charlotte County Jail.

