Laundrie home in North Port remains quiet following announcement that remains have been identified as Brian Laundrie

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a quiet day on Thursday outside of the Laundrie home, without any signs of Roberta and Chris Laundrie. They are now grieving the loss of their son Brian.

“I was shocked that the determination by the medical examiner happened so quickly,” said David Fulmer, a Punta Gorda resident. “And that this would put to rest any theories that Brian’s parents planted the evidence because I thought that, too. I mean this is definitive.”

A memorial for Gabby Petito continues to grow outside of the Laundrie home. Visitors even placed flowers and a balloon at the front door. The world was informed on Thursday that the remains found at Myakkahatchee Environmental Creek Park have been identified as Brian Laundrie.

The Laundrie’s family attorney had this to say on CNN on Wednesday night:

“This is the very area of the park that we initially informed law enforcement, I believe it was September 17, that Brian would be most likely in the preserve in this particular area,” Steven Bertolino.

Outside of North Port City Hall, someone has placed photos of Gabby with verses from the bible. Back outside of the Laundrie home, people continue to visit from far and near.

“We’ve been following this story quite a bit, it’s so hard to put how that happened right like that,” said Shane Bloyer, a visitor to North Port from Maryland. “We’re thankful that something has been found, with all the time that’s been put in and sad at the same time for their family as well.”

