The first of two fronts will arrive this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Humidity is returning today as morning dew points have risen about 5 degrees. This will bring afternoon “feels like” temperatures back to the low 90s.

We will not see much in the way of rainfall today, except in inland locations such as eastern Charlotte County, where a 10% rain chance will exist. That rain chance will increase over the weekend as a cold front stalls over us. Sunday rain chances increase to 50% and a thunderstorm is not out of the question. Rain chances remain good into Monday.

The cold front will finally sink south and some slightly drier air will move in. This will reduce rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday.

By the end of next week, a stronger cold front will approach. Models remain in agreement on the arrival of the front but vary on just how much cold air will arrive. Currently, the range is anywhere from a high of 78 to 75 degrees. This will be just in time for Halloween.

