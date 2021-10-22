College aid officer accused of swindling students of grant money

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A financial aid specialist at Manatee Technical College was arrested and charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funds earmarked for low-income students, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to an affidavit, Daisy Gulsby convinced students over a period of years to return unused Pell Grant funds via money orders that Gulsby would alter, in order to be able to deposit them herself.

Under Pell Grant rules, any leftover funds at the end of a term can be used by the student for other personal expenses. There is never a need to return unused grant money to the school.

In April, a student Gulsby was advising contacted the school and the Sheriff’s Office about Gulsby’s activities. After an investigation, bank records revealed more than 400 money orders that appeared altered dating back to 2016, suspected of being written by MTC students, totaling more the $106,000.

Gulsby was charged with scheming to defraud and grand theft.

