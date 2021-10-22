Advertise With Us
Sarasota, Charlotte water users asked to conserve

Charlotte County residents
(WCAX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Charlotte County are being asked to conserve water for the next 30 days until maintenance and emergency repairs to several treatment plants are completed.

Sarasota County residents are also being asked to conserve as the dry season begins. “Our customers do not need to worry about a water shortage,” said Sarasota’s Public Utilities’ Director Mike Mylett. “We are simply asking them to partner with us by using best conservation practices.”

Meanwhile, the Charlotte County Utilities Department is advising its customers the treatment and delivery of normal quantities of water may be affected as plant repairs continue.

The Peace River Water Treatment Facility is operating at 75% capacity due to rehabilitation work that started in the spring, according to Mike Coates, executive director for the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority.

Two other treatment facilities belonging to two of the authority’s customers were taken off-line for emergency repairs, and those repairs are being delayed by parts and materials availability, Coates said.

Charlotte County says customers can help the situation by limiting their water use -- limiting irrigation, fixing leaks around the house and taking shorter showers.

Charlotte County is a member of the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority, as well as DeSoto, Sarasota and Manatee counties. The Authority also serves the City of North Port and the City of Punta Gorda.

