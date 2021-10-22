Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Broken heart syndrome on the rise in Americans, study says

More Americans are living with a broken heart.
More Americans are living with a broken heart.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study from the Journal of the American Heart Association found that broken heart syndrome is on the rise.

It also shows a clear connection on how the heart and the brain react together when stress or anxiety are present.

The official term, takotsubo syndrome, can mirror a heart attack, cause chest pains and shortness of breath.

The study says it happens after a severe emotional or physical event like a breakup or car accident.

The data says mostly women age 50 to 75 have seen the highest increase, accounting for 88.3% of the nearly 135,000 cases among the women in that age group.

One of the study’s authors says some have had cardiac intensive care for days or weeks, but that death is rare.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Laundrie family attorney issues statement after identification of remains
Human remains during manhunt for Brian Laundrie.
FBI Denver confirms that remains found at Myakkahatchee Environmental Creek Park are Brian Laundrie
Laundrie family attorney releases statement following FBI press conference
Sheriff's deputies responded to a medical incident on Bee Ridge Road Thursday.
1 person dead following incident at construction site on Bee Ridge Road
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
Medical Examiner: Identification of remains found in Myakkahatchee Park could take several days

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a...
What is the ‘delta plus’ variant of the coronavirus?
Gone Fishin' - October 21, 2021
Gone Fishin' - October 21, 2021
dog
Dog breeder gun battle with teen robbers
session
Florida special session