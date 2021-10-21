Advertise With Us
‘Was this a press conference to just say thank you?’ North Port police, Lee County sheriff hold abbreviated briefing

The Lee County Sheriff's Office and North Port Police held a press conference.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office and North Port Police held a press conference.(LCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The day after the discovery of suspected human remains in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, the sheriff of Lee County and the North Port Police chief held a very brief press conference that ran just under four minutes.

Chief Todd Garrison expressed his sympathies to the families involved and thanked the FBI and other agencies who traversed dangerous terrain before telling reporters huddled around them that he could not tell them anything else about the case.

The conference was called the day after multiple law enforcement agencies returned to the park. The park had recently reopened; but on Wednesday, Brian Laundrie’s parents discovered items in the park that belonged to him. Suspected human remains were found nearby.

Officials say the items included a notebook and backpack. Laundrie is the sole person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabrielle Petito.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the team,” Garrison said.

The news conference ended abruptly as reporters yelled questions.

“Was this a press conference just to say thank you?” one reporter yelled. Garrison did not answer.

