Venice man seriously hurt in I-75 crash

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 50-year-old Venice man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to investigators, a pickup truck driven by a Fort Lauderdale man was following an SUV in the left lane northbound, just north of Laurel Road at about 8:15 a.m.

The SUV stopped for slow-moving traffic. The driver of the pickup failed to see the SUV had stopped and rear-ended the SUV. The SUV overturned in the grass median and came to rest on its side.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital in Venice in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries and was cited for careless driving, troopers said.

