‘They are grieving the loss of their beautiful daughter.’ Petito family will make no statement on Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her manner of death was homicide.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The attorney for the family of Gabby Petito says the family will not make a statement after confirmation that human remains found in Myakkahatchee Park belonged to Brian Laundrie.

Brian Laundrie was the sole person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito and her family had pleaded with the Laundries for answers.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were on a cross-country trip that began earlier this year. Laundrie returned to North Port in her van but came home without Gabby.

Her remains were found last month in Wyoming and the cause of death was determined to be manual strangulation. The FBI confirmed Thursday that skeletal remains found in Myakkahatchee Park belonged to Brian.

Petito’s parents pleaded with the Laundrie family for any information on Brian’s whereabouts but were met with silence.

Family attorney Rick Stafford released the following statement, “Gabby’s family is not doing interviews or making a statement at this time. They are grieving the loss of their beautiful daughter. Gabby’s family will make a statement at the appropriate time and when they are emotionally ready.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

