Street in front of Laundrie home becomes a busy place following latest developments in the search for Brian Laundrie

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - After remains were found at the Myakkahatchee Park portion of the Carlton Reserve in North Port and personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie, the street where the home of Laundrie’s parents is located became a very busy place.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie appeared to be home Wednesday afternoon. This after they asked to meet with the FBI and police at Myakkahatchee Park earlier in the morning.

Many people continue to drive by the home or visit the memorial for Gabby Petito, which is right in front of the Laundrie home.

“What I’m hearing has left me rather confused, like it has at this point all of us,” said Kathy Wyatt, a North Port resident. “We really don’t know what to think and how to decipher it all. The news is kind of mixed right now, I don’t know what to expect, we’re just waiting on pins and needles.”

Neighbors say this could be a big step in finally getting some closure in this case.

