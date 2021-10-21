Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Street in front of Laundrie home becomes a busy place following latest developments in the search for Brian Laundrie

Outside of the Laundrie North Port home becomes busy following new developments.
Outside of the Laundrie North Port home becomes busy following new developments.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - After remains were found at the Myakkahatchee Park portion of the Carlton Reserve in North Port and personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie, the street where the home of Laundrie’s parents is located became a very busy place.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie appeared to be home Wednesday afternoon. This after they asked to meet with the FBI and police at Myakkahatchee Park earlier in the morning.

Many people continue to drive by the home or visit the memorial for Gabby Petito, which is right in front of the Laundrie home.

“What I’m hearing has left me rather confused, like it has at this point all of us,” said Kathy Wyatt, a North Port resident. “We really don’t know what to think and how to decipher it all. The news is kind of mixed right now, I don’t know what to expect, we’re just waiting on pins and needles.”

Neighbors say this could be a big step in finally getting some closure in this case.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI says suspected human remains found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie
Ambulance
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Sarasota County
A 6 and 1/16-inch Megalodon tooth was found in the waters just off the Venice coast.
Venice captain finds a 6-inch megalodon tooth
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Traffic affected by 2 incidents in Bradenton
A photo in court documents appears to show Chris Laundrie removing a sign that said "What if it...
Protester sues Brian Laundrie’s father over removal of $40 sign

Latest News

Hunsader Farms in Bradenton pays tribute to Gabby Petito with corn maze
7RT2
ABC7 News at 7 Roundtable Discussion - October 1, 2021
7RT1
ABC7 News at 7 Roundtable Discussion - October 1, 2021
Sarasota County Commission discusses redistricting.
Sarasota County Commission looking into redistricting