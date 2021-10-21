Some rain possible for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The little taste of Fall was nice while it lasted but summer is coming back by the weekend. Look for an increase in the heat, humidity and a chance for some much needed rain. Winds are going to shift out of the SE during the morning and early afternoon on Friday which will push the tropical moisture back into place in advance of a weak cold front.

This frontal system will pull up stationary fairly close to our area which will be the focal point of some showers and a few thunderstorms mainly on Sunday afternoon through Monday. Now it looks like most of the weekend should be good especially on Saturday. Now we will see an increase in cloudiness but should still see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with an increase in cloudiness on Sunday.

For Thursday expect another nice start with temperatures in the upper 60s to start the day and the humidity, although higher, still fairly comfortable. We will see mostly sunny skies with some fair weather cumulus clouds moving in from the east. Winds will be out of the east to southeast at 5-10 mph. There is a very small chance for an isolated shower or two late in the day. The rain chance is very small at 10%.

Friday the humidity will be back in place and it will start to feel more like summer once again. Lows temperatures will be in the low 70′s under mostly sunny skies. The high on Friday will be 88 degrees but feel more like 94 during the afternoon. We will also see a few isolated showers popping up late in the afternoon through the evening with the rain chance at 30%.

Saturday look for partly cloudy skies along with a 20% chance for a late day shower and a high of 88 degrees.

Best bet for showers late Sunday early Monday (WWSB)

Sunday we will see the weak cold front start to influence our weather with an increase in some clouds along with a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms later in the day. The rain chance for mainly the afternoon and evening is at 50% on Sunday.

With the front still waffling across the area on Monday look for variable clouds during the morning with a good chance for rain mainly during the early morning. The rain chance is at 40% for Monday mainly early morning.

It will only be slightly cooler on Monday with a high of 86 which is right around average. In the long term there are indications that we could see a much stronger cold front move through on Friday Oct. 29th which could cool things off just in time for Halloween. It is a long way off so not totally sold on that quite yet but it would be nice.

For boaters look for winds out of the E switching around to the NW later in the day as the sea breeze kicks in. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.

