School has been in session for a while, but some drivers still unsure about stopping for school buses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fall semester is already halfway over, but some drivers on Florida roadways still find themselves confused about when to stop for school buses. This can lead to traffic backups or, even worse, dangerous situations.

The Florida Department of Transportation has issued a reminder about school buses and when to stop for them. The DOT issued a easy graphic to explain when drivers need to stop.

If you are on a two lane road, both vehicles must stop if a school bus has its lights and stop sign activated.

A paved multi-lane road with a median requires all vehicles to stop and a multi lane road with a barrier requires that cars traveling the same direction as the bus must stop, but the opposite direction can continue driving. The Florida Department of Transportation also posted a photo guide to illustrate.

