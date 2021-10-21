Advertise With Us
Sarasota PD, DEA to host drug take back event this Saturday

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department announced that they will partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for a prescription drug takeback program.

The program will be held this Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., to provide the community another chance to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. 

If you can’t make that, the drop-box in the lobby of the Sarasota Police Department is available year-round, residents are encouraged to bring expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs to the Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota, for part of the National Take Back Day on October 23rd.

Drop-off sites can collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.  Sites cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps.  The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

