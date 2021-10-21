Sarasota County Commission looking into redistricting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big changes could be in the works in Sarasota County. New district maps are again front and center. The current district map is two years old and it didn’t come without controversy. There were protests and even a court case.

“The 2020 census data had rather significant disparity between the largest and the smallest district,” said Kurt Spintzer, a consultant while speaking in front of Sarasota County Commissioners on Tuesday.

Since the 2020 census data, Spintzer, a local attorney, and some members of the public submitted what they think should be the next district map.

“Districts one and three had to lose population and districts three and five had to gain population,” he said.

After discussion, some of the maps were removed. One was submitted by Peter Imhoff.

“I tried to give them a version that met every requirement for their maps,” he told ABC7. “I really strived to keep the cities together. I didn’t want them split because every city in Sarasota [County] is split two or three times. So it weakens the voice of those residents to have a voice on the commission.”

But while reviewing all the maps commissioners noticed some concerns.

“Some of these maps, a lot of these maps, I’m drawn out of my district and moved to another one,” said Christian Ziegler who represents District 2.

“The principle is I noticed all but three of them drew me out of my district,” said Ron Cutsinger who represents District 5.

Commissioners narrowed down the options to three maps. Now the public will have a chance to voice their opinion on what works best.

A public hearing for the maps will take place on Oct. 26. To see the maps and further information, click here.

