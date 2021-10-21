Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Rescue crews responding to incident on Bee Ridge Road

Sheriff's deputies responded to a medical incident on Bee Ridge Road Thursday.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a medical incident on Bee Ridge Road Thursday.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Rescue units have responded to what county officials are calling a medical emergency in the 3000 block of Bee Ridge Road.

County Media Relations Officer Sara Nealeigh would only confirm no one has been taken to a hospital.

ABC7 is heading to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI says suspected human remains found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie
Laundrie family attorney releases statement following FBI press conference
Myakkahatchee Environment Park is reopened
FBI to hold press conference at Myakkahatchee Park
Ambulance
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Sarasota County
No fly zone over Myakkahatchee Park
FAA issues flight restriction over Myakkahatchee Park

Latest News

The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
Medical Examiner: Identification of remains found in Myakkahatchee Park could take several days
I-75 and Laurel Road
Venice man seriously hurt in I-75 crash
The Lee County Sheriff's Office and North Port Police held a press conference.
‘Was this a press conference to just say thank you?’ North Port police, Lee County sheriff hold abbreviated briefing
Here's how to stop for a school bus.
School has been in session for a while, but some drivers still unsure about stopping for school buses