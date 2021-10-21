Motorcyclist falls, hit by multiple vehicles on I-75 in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening in Charlotte County, hit by four vehicles after being thrown from his bike during a crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to investigators, the 57-year-old Punta Gorda man was riding northbound near the U.S. 17 exit, south of the Peace River.

He changed lanes, lost control of the bike and overturned, troopers say.

The Harley he was riding ended up on the right-hand shoulder. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the center lane of I-75.

A pickup truck directly behind the crash struck the motorcyclist and drove away without stopping. Another vehicle behind the pickup also hit the motorcyclist and stopped at the scene.

A third vehicle attempted to stop in the center lane and was rear-ended by a fourth vehicle. Both of those vehicles also hit the downed motorcyclist before they were able to stop, troopers say.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Troopers are looking for the drive of the pickup that left the scene. If anyone has information regarding this crash, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol at *347 or Crimestoppers.

