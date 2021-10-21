Advertise With Us
Medical Examiner: Identification of remains found in Myakkahatchee Park could take several days

The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Medical Examiner tells ABC7 that the identification of suspected human remains found Wednesday at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park could take several days.

Dr. Russell Vega confirmed his office had the remains but said it could take several days to determine if the remains belonged to Brian Laundrie .“We really don’t know at this point, but at least several days,” he told ABC7.

Laundrie had been at large for 33 days; his parents had told FBI agents that they believed he had gone somewhere in Carlton Reserve. Authorities had searched the area for weeks with no luck.

Myakkahatchee Park had reopened to the public on Tuesday. But Wednesday, Brian Laundrie’s parents returned to the park with authorities to a hiking trail that they knew their son had used. The area has recently been underwater but has dried out. The Laundries discovered a backpack and notebook that belonged to Brian.

Then investigators discovered what appeared to be human remains. Vega would not comment on the condition of the remains.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

