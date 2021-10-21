Manslaughter charge filed in connection with September shooting

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in a shooting death that occurred Sept. 13 in Parrish.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was killed after she was shot at a residence in the 4200 block of Cottage Hill Avenue. The 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Blake Meadows, who also lived at the home, told officers the gun fired accidentally, striking the victim in the neck.

Detectives say they have determined Meadows “acted carelessly” while handling the gun.

The victim’s identify and relationship to Meadows is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

Meadows was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

