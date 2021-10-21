Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manslaughter charge filed in connection with September shooting

Blake Meadows
Blake Meadows(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in a shooting death that occurred Sept. 13 in Parrish.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was killed after she was shot at a residence in the 4200 block of Cottage Hill Avenue. The 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Blake Meadows, who also lived at the home, told officers the gun fired accidentally, striking the victim in the neck.

Detectives say they have determined Meadows “acted carelessly” while handling the gun.

The victim’s identify and relationship to Meadows is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

Meadows was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI says suspected human remains found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie
Laundrie family attorney releases statement following FBI press conference
Myakkahatchee Environment Park is reopened
FBI to hold press conference at Myakkahatchee Park
Ambulance
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Sarasota County
No fly zone over Myakkahatchee Park
FAA issues flight restriction over Myakkahatchee Park

Latest News

The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
Medical Examiner: Identification of remains found in Myakkahatchee Park could take several days
I-75 and Laurel Road
Venice man seriously hurt in I-75 crash
Sheriff's deputies responded to a medical incident on Bee Ridge Road Thursday.
1 person dead following incident at construction site on Bee Ridge Road
The Lee County Sheriff's Office and North Port Police held a press conference.
‘Was this a press conference to just say thank you?’ North Port police, Lee County sheriff hold abbreviated briefing