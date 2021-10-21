Manatee woman found safe after being reported missing

UPDATE at 8 a.m. Thursday: She has been found and is safe.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing endangered woman reported missing has been found.

The sheriff’s office had asked the public for help in finding Alexa Henning, 24. She had been last seen Wednesday morning driving away from her home in the 11000 block of Savanah Lakes Drive.

Hours later, her abandoned vehicle was located near Duette Park.

A notice on Twitter shortly before 8 a.m., indicated Henning had been located and is safe.

Update: Alexa has been found and she is safe. https://t.co/EZVKERs4dn — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) October 21, 2021

