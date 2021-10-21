Laundrie family attorney issues statement after identification of remains

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie has issued a statement confirming that the family has been notified of the identity of the remains discovered in Myakkahatchee Park Wednesday.

FBI Denver confirmed that the skeletal remains found in the park matched dental records of Brian Laundrie.

Steven Bertolino released the following statement to ABC7, “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time.”

Laundrie had been at large for 33 days; his parents had told FBI agents that they believed he had gone somewhere in Carlton Reserve. He was the sole person of interest in the death of Gabrielle Petito and was wanted on a warrant for bank fraud. Authorities had searched the area for weeks with no luck.

Myakkahatchee Park had reopened to the public on Tuesday. But Wednesday, Brian Laundrie’s parents returned to the park with authorities to a hiking trail that they knew their son had used. The area had recently been underwater but recently dried out. The Laundries discovered a backpack and notebook that belonged to Brian.

Investigators discovered what appeared to be human remains in close proximity. City of North Port Spokesperson Josh Taylor confirmed that the remains were skeletal.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner had initially stated that the identification process could take days but by 5:30 p.m. the results were released.

