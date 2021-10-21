Hunsader Farms in Bradenton pays tribute to Gabby Petito with corn maze

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Hunsader Farms in Bradenton took to Facebook on Wednesday to show their support for Gabby Petito.

“With this being so close to home and heavy on our hearts, we wanted to pay tribute to Gabby and her family,” the post read.

To pay tribute, the farm had its 2021 corn maze spell out “RIP Gabby” with a cross and heart symbol.

Hunsader Farms is currently holding its 30th Annual Pumpkin Festival. The festival will be taking place Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, and Oct. 30 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

