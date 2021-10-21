Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Hunsader Farms in Bradenton pays tribute to Gabby Petito with corn maze

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Hunsader Farms in Bradenton took to Facebook on Wednesday to show their support for Gabby Petito.

“With this being so close to home and heavy on our hearts, we wanted to pay tribute to Gabby and her family,” the post read.

To pay tribute, the farm had its 2021 corn maze spell out “RIP Gabby” with a cross and heart symbol.

Our 2021 corn maze. With this being so close to home and heavy on our hearts, we wanted to pay tribute to Gabby and her...

Posted by Hunsader Farms on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Hunsader Farms is currently holding its 30th Annual Pumpkin Festival. The festival will be taking place Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, and Oct. 30 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find out more about that festival by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI says suspected human remains found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie
Ambulance
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Sarasota County
A 6 and 1/16-inch Megalodon tooth was found in the waters just off the Venice coast.
Venice captain finds a 6-inch megalodon tooth
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Traffic affected by 2 incidents in Bradenton
A photo in court documents appears to show Chris Laundrie removing a sign that said "What if it...
Protester sues Brian Laundrie’s father over removal of $40 sign

Latest News

Outside of the Laundrie North Port home becomes busy following new developments.
Street in front of Laundrie home becomes a busy place following latest developments in the search for Brian Laundrie
7RT2
ABC7 News at 7 Roundtable Discussion - October 1, 2021
7RT1
ABC7 News at 7 Roundtable Discussion - October 1, 2021
Sarasota County Commission discusses redistricting.
Sarasota County Commission looking into redistricting