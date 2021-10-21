Humidity is rising and will bring rain chances back to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure has now moved into the near Atlantic waters. A general flow of air over southern Atlantic waters will continue to drive higher humidity air our way.

Today will still be dry but on Friday we will see moisture in the air at levels high enough to bring the instability necessary to produce a few showers. Rain chances will only be 20% on Friday, but an approaching front Sunday will bump rain chances to 50%.

An isolated thunderstorm will also be possible. This front will clear the area and slowly some drier air will filter in and reduce the rain chances for midweek.

Later next week a stronger front will move our way. This one will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the work week. This front will be a stronger one with much cooler air behind it. Some models suggest that in 10 days the high temperatures may be in the mid-70s with much drier air moving in.

