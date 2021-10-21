Advertise With Us
FBI Denver confirms that remains found at Myakkahatchee Environmental Creek Park are Brian Laundrie

Human remains during manhunt for Brian Laundrie.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - FBI Denver has confirmed that skeletal remains found at Myakkahatchee Environmental Creek Park are those of Brian Laundrie.

According to FBI Denver, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the remains belonged to Brian Laundrie.

The remains were discovered Tuesday in Myakkahatchee Environmental Creek Park near items belonging to Laundrie. Those items included a backpack and a notebook.

Laundries’ family told investigators that Laundrie had gone hiking at Carlton Reserve and never returned.

His parents went to the park with law enforcement Wednesday to examine one of Laundrie’s favorite trails and they uncovered items belonging to Brian.

Officials say that the remains were found in an area that had been previously covered in water.

Initially, the Sarasota County Medical Examiner told ABC7 it would take days to identify the remains, but FBI Denver made the announcement a few hours after the fact.

