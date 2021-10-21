Advertise With Us
DeSantis calls for special session to fight federal vaccine mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis(The Florida Channel)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for a special session of the Florida Legislature to draft measures blocking federal vaccine mandates for large employers.

DeSantis spoke Thursday morning from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Hangar with Attorney General Ashley Moody and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

DeSantis said he expects the special session to happen in Nov. 2021, because the issue can’t wait until the normal session next year.

“We want to provide protection for people,” DeSantis said. “We want to make it clear that in Florida your right to make a living is not contingent on these choices you’re making.”

The governor said that an executive order wouldn’t be sufficient to block the federal mandate.

“I don’t have the authority to just dictate. That’s why you have to have the legislature come in,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said losing nurses, police officers, firefighters and airline workers, whose employers are the target of the federal vaccine mandate, would harm Florida’s economy.

The governor also said he hopes the session will address the Parents Bill of Rights, saying its “teeth need to be strengthened.”

“As we bring the legislature back to provide protections for Florida for their jobs, I think it’s important we fortify parents’ rights,” DeSantis said. “Parents have not been provided their rights in a handful of counties.”

Additionally, DeSantis believes parents need to have the ability to sue a school district and have relief if they are not given the choice of whether their child wears a mask to school.

The governor also said the state has a responsibility to fight back and protect the constitutional system if the federal government passes unconstitutional mandates.

