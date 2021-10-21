1 seriously injured in crash on Clark Road
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was seriously injured in a crash on Clark Road near Lockwood Ridge, FHP Troopers confirm.
The crash happened Thursday afternoon just before 3 p.m. Officials say a teenager was traveling east on Clark Road, west of Lockwood Ridge, in the right lane. The other vehicle, driven by a 70-year-old female, was traveling north on Lockwood Ridge.
FHP officials said the teenage driver ran a red light and collided with the left side of the second car, causing it to overturn.
The 70-year-old female was seriously injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.