1 seriously injured in crash on Clark Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was seriously injured in a crash on Clark Road near Lockwood Ridge, FHP Troopers confirm.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon just before 3 p.m. Officials say a teenager was traveling east on Clark Road, west of Lockwood Ridge, in the right lane. The other vehicle, driven by a 70-year-old female, was traveling north on Lockwood Ridge.

FHP officials said the teenage driver ran a red light and collided with the left side of the second car, causing it to overturn.

The 70-year-old female was seriously injured. The investigation is ongoing.

