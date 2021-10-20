Weather pattern to bring higher rain chances by the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure is on the move and today will begin a drift toward the Atlantic. As this reposition of the high occurs the moisture will return to the Suncoast.

By Friday, the humidity will be noticeably higher. As the humidity rises a cold front will approach the state and our atmosphere will become more unstable. Because of this, we will introduce rain chances back into the forecast for Friday into Sunday.

The front will move past on Sunday with the highest chance of rain. After that, some drier air will move in and the start of the next workweek should be relatively dry. A stronger cold front may arrive in about 10 days.

The tropics remain calm.

