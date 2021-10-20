Advertise With Us
Several crews work to put out fire in Bradenton, no word on injuries

Duplex fire in Bradenton
Duplex fire in Bradenton(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Several crews worked to put out a fire in Bradenton on Tuesday night.

The fire happened at a duplex on 33rd Avenue East and 5th Street East.

Numerous fire departments came out to battle the fire, with the State Fire Marshal coming to the scene to investigate.

Officials said there were no fatalities, but there is no word on any other injuries at this time.

