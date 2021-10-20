Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Laundrie family attorney releases statement following FBI press conference

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino has released a statement on behalf of his clients after the FBI Tampa announced that suspected human remains had been found in Myakkahatchee Park.

The parents of Brian Laundrie returned to Myakkahatchee Park Wednesday morning and found some items belonging to him, Bertolino reported earlier in the day. Law enforcement had been notified and they accompanied the Laundries to a trail they frequented in the area.

The area, officials noted, had previously been underwater.

Myakkahatchee Park had temporarily reopened Tuesday but is now closed again due to the investigation.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be.   Chris and Roberta will wait for the forensic identification of the human remains before making any additional comments,” reads the statement.

Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson with FBI Tampa said the items included a backpack and a notebook.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI says suspected human remains found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie
Ambulance
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Sarasota County
A 6 and 1/16-inch Megalodon tooth was found in the waters just off the Venice coast.
Venice captain finds a 6-inch megalodon tooth
A photo in court documents appears to show Chris Laundrie removing a sign that said "What if it...
Protester sues Brian Laundrie’s father over removal of $40 sign
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Traffic affected by 2 incidents in Bradenton

Latest News

FBI says suspected human remains found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie
Myakkahatchee Environment Park is reopened
FBI to hold press conference at Myakkahatchee Park
No fly zone over Myakkahatchee Park
FAA issues flight restriction over Myakkahatchee Park
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
Dick Vitale perseveres despite 2nd cancer diagnosis, says he will keep fighting