Laundrie family attorney releases statement following FBI press conference

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino has released a statement on behalf of his clients after the FBI Tampa announced that suspected human remains had been found in Myakkahatchee Park.

The parents of Brian Laundrie returned to Myakkahatchee Park Wednesday morning and found some items belonging to him, Bertolino reported earlier in the day. Law enforcement had been notified and they accompanied the Laundries to a trail they frequented in the area.

The area, officials noted, had previously been underwater.

Myakkahatchee Park had temporarily reopened Tuesday but is now closed again due to the investigation.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be. Chris and Roberta will wait for the forensic identification of the human remains before making any additional comments,” reads the statement.

Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson with FBI Tampa said the items included a backpack and a notebook.

