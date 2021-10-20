Articles belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Myakkahatchee Park; medical examiners on scene

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The parents of Brian Laundrie returned to Myakkahatchee Park Wednesday morning to search for their son and have found some items belonging to him, the family’s attorney, Stephen Bertolino, has confirmed.

ABC7 has also confirmed the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office has been called to the park.

FBI agents and North Port police are now back on scene, after reopening the park to the public Tuesday.

The park, alongside Carlton Reserve, had been closed as federal agents continue their search for Brian, the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito. Laundrie is on the run from a federal warrant on bank fraud. He has not yet been charged with Gabby’s death.

Bertolino said in a statement that Chris and Roberta went to the park early Wednesday morning to search for Brian.

”The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intention and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of the area,” Bertolino tells ABC7.

ABC7 has reached out to North Port Police for comment. In addition to local police, Pasco County K-9 units were seen at the park this morning as well as a mobile command center from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

