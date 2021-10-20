FBI to hold press conference at Myakkahatchee Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The FBI is holding a press conference today where they will give an update on the situation at Myakkahatchee Park.

The press conference will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the entrance of the park.

This comes as ABC News confirms that officials found what appears to be human remains near items believed to be Brian Laundrie’s.

We will be carrying the press conference online and on air.

