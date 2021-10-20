Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Father charged with murder in death of son found in freezer

By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - The father of a little boy whose body was found in a freezer has been indicted on a murder charge.

Court records confirm Kassceen Weaver is now charged with felony murder, felony child neglect and aggravated malicious wounding in the death of his 5-year-old son, Eliel Adon Weaver, according to WWBT.

Eliel’s body was found in a freezer at a home in June.

Investigators said the body had been there for more than a year.

The mother, Dina Weaver, is charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child.

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child in the death of their young son.(Chesterfield County Police Department)

Detectives with the Chesterfield County Police presented their evidence to a grand jury on indictments for Kassceen for felony murder, aggravated malicious wounding and felony child neglect.

Kassceen was served the indictments on Oct. 15 and is currently being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail. He’ll be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2021 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Sarasota County
A 6 and 1/16-inch Megalodon tooth was found in the waters just off the Venice coast.
Venice captain finds a 6-inch megalodon tooth
A photo in court documents appears to show Chris Laundrie removing a sign that said "What if it...
Protester sues Brian Laundrie’s father over removal of $40 sign
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Traffic affected by 2 incidents in Bradenton
A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery....
Florida man uses finger guns to steal Waffle House napkins, deputies say

Latest News

Access to COVID-19 boosters may be expanded, according to a CNN source.
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting at Wisconsin home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded
Five things parents should know as the FDA process to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to...
White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
Police blocked off streets in Midtown Atlanta as they responded to an active shooting situation...
Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks