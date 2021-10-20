Advertise With Us
FAA issues flight restriction over Myakkahatchee Park

No fly zone over Myakkahatchee Park
No fly zone over Myakkahatchee Park(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction over the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

This restriction comes after suspected human remains were found near articles belonging to Brian Laundrie. The area had previously been covered in water.

The order means that no aircrafts, including drones, are allowed to fly in a five-mile radius up to 3,000 feet above the park. Prior to the restriction, local news station helicopters had been providing live aerial footage.

The restriction is set to expire on Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.

