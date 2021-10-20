Advertise With Us
Dick Vitale perseveres despite 2nd cancer diagnosis, says he will keep fighting

Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast Conference men's tournament Monday, March 9, 2020, in Las Vegas.(Isaac Brekken | AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lakewood Ranch and famed sports broadcaster Dick Vitale received a second cancer diagnosis but the man known for his spunk and high spirits is continuing his fight.

Vitale confirmed his diagnosis of lymphoma via an article on ESPN.

I had announced in August that I underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma (which has been totally cleared), yet the doctors believe this lymphoma diagnosis is unrelated. What’s evident is that the treatment plan for this lymphoma is going to be a lot tougher, and in both cases, early detection played an important role in helping to manage the cancers,” Vitale wrote.

The announcer continues to post to social media, even posting a photo of his surgeon walking into the operating room with a Kentucky surgical cap.

Vitale said he plans on announcing when he can.

