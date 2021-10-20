Dick Vitale perseveres despite 2nd cancer diagnosis, says he will keep fighting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lakewood Ranch and famed sports broadcaster Dick Vitale received a second cancer diagnosis but the man known for his spunk and high spirits is continuing his fight.

Vitale confirmed his diagnosis of lymphoma via an article on ESPN.

“I had announced in August that I underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma (which has been totally cleared), yet the doctors believe this lymphoma diagnosis is unrelated. What’s evident is that the treatment plan for this lymphoma is going to be a lot tougher, and in both cases, early detection played an important role in helping to manage the cancers,” Vitale wrote.

The announcer continues to post to social media, even posting a photo of his surgeon walking into the operating room with a Kentucky surgical cap.

Can u believe this as I get prepared for a surgical procedure 7 am Dr Kenneth Meredith walks in wearing a KENTUCKY CAP / the guy loves @UKCoachCalipari Cats fans r everywhere. My heart is filled with gratitude from all the LOVE I have rec’d . 🙏🙏🙏needed pic.twitter.com/zefPR1RCN0 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 19, 2021

Vitale said he plans on announcing when he can.

