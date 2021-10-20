Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

CEO of Agape Flights speaks out about kidnapping situation in Haiti

Agape Flights CEO reacting to kidnapping situation in Haiti.
Agape Flights CEO reacting to kidnapping situation in Haiti.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sixteen American missionaries and one Canadian were kidnapped on Saturday by a Haitian gang. That gang is now demanding $17 million for their release.

”It is one of those things that you face in a third world country, much like Haiti, where you have to be cautious and careful,” said Allen Speer, CEO of Agape Flights in Venice.

Speer says he’s praying hard for the 17 people who were kidnapped. His organization flies into Haiti and other poor countries frequently, delivering much-needed supplies such as food for those countries. He knows all too well the dangers that are lurking there.

“I’ve been stopped on the road before in the evenings, especially by a little roadblock, it was made makeshift,” said Speer. “Fortunately, I had someone in the vehicle that was armed and pretty authoritative, just to make sure that I was safe.”

Speer says they do fly into a secure airport. It’s when they leave that secure area when problems can arise.

“If we have to spend the night and leave the airport security, we always have to know who we’re with,” said Speer. “We have to arrange both lodging as well as transportation and we know in particular, especially when we’re in Haiti, exactly where we are going and with whom.”

Agape Flights will be delivering more supplies to Haiti on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Manatee County
A 6 and 1/16-inch Megalodon tooth was found in the waters just off the Venice coast.
Venice captain finds a 6-inch megalodon tooth
Operation Round-up nets 125 suspects
HCSO announces arrests in human trafficking sting, teacher and pastor among suspects
‘He just seemed like a nice guy:’ Gabby Petito’s family talks to ‘60 Minutes Australia’
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
ESPN announcer Dick Vitale reveals second cancer diagnosis in 3 months

Latest News

Bit breezy at times for boaters
Humidity and temperatures rising later this week
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Traffic affected by 2 incidents in Bradenton
Ambulance
1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Sarasota County
Hal Uhrig, right, and Craig Sonner, former attorneys for George Zimmerman, speak to reporters...
Lawyer who represented George Zimmerman arrested in Florida