CEO of Agape Flights speaks out about kidnapping situation in Haiti

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sixteen American missionaries and one Canadian were kidnapped on Saturday by a Haitian gang. That gang is now demanding $17 million for their release.

”It is one of those things that you face in a third world country, much like Haiti, where you have to be cautious and careful,” said Allen Speer, CEO of Agape Flights in Venice.

Speer says he’s praying hard for the 17 people who were kidnapped. His organization flies into Haiti and other poor countries frequently, delivering much-needed supplies such as food for those countries. He knows all too well the dangers that are lurking there.

“I’ve been stopped on the road before in the evenings, especially by a little roadblock, it was made makeshift,” said Speer. “Fortunately, I had someone in the vehicle that was armed and pretty authoritative, just to make sure that I was safe.”

Speer says they do fly into a secure airport. It’s when they leave that secure area when problems can arise.

“If we have to spend the night and leave the airport security, we always have to know who we’re with,” said Speer. “We have to arrange both lodging as well as transportation and we know in particular, especially when we’re in Haiti, exactly where we are going and with whom.”

Agape Flights will be delivering more supplies to Haiti on Thursday.

